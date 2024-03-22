4,829 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 1,788,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,804. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
