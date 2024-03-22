iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.57

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 65469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,678 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after buying an additional 46,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

