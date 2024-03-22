WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.65

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 89777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1,462.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

