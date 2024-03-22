Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

GES traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. 2,369,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,285. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GES. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Guess? by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

