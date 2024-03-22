Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 287.61%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Stories

