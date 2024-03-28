Ardor One Day Volume Hits $32.98 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $150.22 million and $32.98 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00076861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00025526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001418 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

