Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.88 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $11.11 or 0.00015674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $60.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00006980 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00026441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00013844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,900.50 or 1.00051841 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00144588 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,334,836 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,315,047.98259827 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.00255045 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $99,070,579.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

