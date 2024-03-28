Ballew Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.22% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,987 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 669,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,920. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

