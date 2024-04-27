Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.1-38.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.51 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.67.

HON traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

