27,691 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.6% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

