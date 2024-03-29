Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up about 1.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

OC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.80. 473,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,342. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

