Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Down 90.3% in March

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the February 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ellomay Capital Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660. Ellomay Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Institutional Trading of Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELLO. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,512,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 534,554 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital by 20,486.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.