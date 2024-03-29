NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in March

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,205,400 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 29th total of 23,749,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,379.8 days.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Performance
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.85 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. NIBE Industrier AB has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.65.
About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
