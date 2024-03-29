Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Declines By 32.6%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 29th total of 903,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Teekay Trading Up 0.6 %
TK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 348,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,928. The firm has a market cap of $662.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. Teekay has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%.
About Teekay
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
