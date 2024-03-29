Short Interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drops By 28.9%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 14,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $7,099,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,330,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 758,432 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $14.11. 10,247,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,885. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Read Our Latest Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.