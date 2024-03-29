VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI) Announces Dividend of $0.10

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SMI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

Institutional Trading of VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Free Report) by 359.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

