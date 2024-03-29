Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $77.31. 2,242,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

