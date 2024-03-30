Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 80,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 96,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Monument Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

Monument Mining Company Profile

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

