SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVREW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVREW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SaverOne 2014 Price Performance

SVREW remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

