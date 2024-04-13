SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVREW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVREW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
SaverOne 2014 Price Performance
SVREW remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
