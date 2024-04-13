Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Grows By 88.6%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 107.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.14. 27,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

