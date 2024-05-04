The Root Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.55 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $49.55 million and $6.62 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Root Network has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.04645175 USD and is up 10.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $6,726,166.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

