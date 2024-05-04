Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,343 Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CURE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CURE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.89. 36,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,034. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $181.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96.

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

