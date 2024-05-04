Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $27,000 Stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBTC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 33.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. 43,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,591. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

