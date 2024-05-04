Analyzing Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) & Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nexxen International and Meta Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Meta Platforms 2 3 37 2 2.89

Profitability

Nexxen International presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. Meta Platforms has a consensus target price of $509.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Nexxen International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

This table compares Nexxen International and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -6.47% 2.94% 1.80% Meta Platforms 32.06% 32.03% 21.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexxen International and Meta Platforms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.16 -$21.49 million ($0.15) -36.80 Meta Platforms $134.90 billion 8.54 $39.10 billion $17.41 25.96

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Nexxen International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.