DeDora Capital Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $244,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $4,352,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,439,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,077,109. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

