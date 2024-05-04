NavPoint Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.8% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VOO stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.98. 4,586,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.