DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 2,033 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $113.66. 7,411,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,801. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

