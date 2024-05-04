DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 685 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

Tesla stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.19. 75,491,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $577.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.