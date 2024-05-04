DeDora Capital Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $56.94. 127,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

