Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $469.98. 4,586,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

