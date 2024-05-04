DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amgen by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $32.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.29. 9,644,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.95 and a 200 day moving average of $281.50. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.