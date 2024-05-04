The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 3.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,456. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

