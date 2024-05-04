Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.54% of MarketAxess worth $44,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.80.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.82. The company had a trading volume of 505,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $303.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

