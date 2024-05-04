iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,072 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $48,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.14. The company had a trading volume of 459,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

