Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $47,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,329. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.89 and a 200-day moving average of $252.43.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

