MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $50,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,790.36.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $124.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,630.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,765. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,499.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,537.76.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.