Raymond James & Associates Buys 89,981 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.38% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $46,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

