ABCMETA (META) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $392,181.58 and approximately $3.82 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010872 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,942.46 or 0.99835979 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000389 USD and is down -14.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $216.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.