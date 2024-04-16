CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.74 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $44.97 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010885 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001320 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.70 or 0.99981734 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05352086 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $4,156,649.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.