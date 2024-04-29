Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 628,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 743% from the average daily volume of 74,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Trading of Core Alternative ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Alternative ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 3.53% of Core Alternative ETF worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

