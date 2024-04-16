Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Electroneum has a market cap of $91.96 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002221 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,953,755 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

