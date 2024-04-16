Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.41

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

