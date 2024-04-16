Syscoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.16 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $172.22 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,961.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.05 or 0.00756780 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00038393 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00104901 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Syscoin
Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 783,921,818 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.
Buying and Selling Syscoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
