Archer Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

