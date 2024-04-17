Stone House Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

