Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $16.54 on Wednesday, reaching $206.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.10. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

