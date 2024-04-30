Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2701 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Vivendi Trading Up 0.4 %
Vivendi stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.
Vivendi Company Profile
