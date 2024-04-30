First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
FCT opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.