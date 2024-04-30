D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.