Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Raised to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

TSE EQX opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.67. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.79.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.1995734 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.