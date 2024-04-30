Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Raised to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.1995734 EPS for the current year.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
